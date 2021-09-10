Tourism is a cash-cow, Sikumba tells Zambians

TAKE time to do a deep dive and invest in tourism, the cake is too big, tourism and arts minister Rodney Sikumba has lured Zambians.

He says there is money in tourism as a business.

“People today are sick and tired of staying at home – they want to travel. You need to be in the system where you’ll be able to participate,” Sikumba, who is also Livingstone Central UPND member of parliament, said in an interview with The Mast and Phoenix FM radio.

The minister was responding to a question around a predominant perception among some Zambians that tourism is for foreigners.

Sikumba was being interviewed shortly after being sworn-in by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House on Wednesday.

“Tourism is alien to Zambians. In the KK (Kenneth Kaunda) days it used to be a social activity. People would just say tourism is leisure. It’s only later in the years that we realised that tourism actually is a cash-cow. That’s how the bright minds said ‘wait a minute, we can make money out of it’,” Sikumba explained. “Having identified it as one of the key areas, we still lag behind in the sense that we didn’t want to invest. Very few Zambians invest [in tourism]. Zambians have got money! We have got individuals in Zambia who have got money, but they would not invest in tourism. They would rather invest in road contracts, building houses, midadada (flats).”

He added that: “then you’ve got foreigners who come, for instance, to invest in a bush and set up a [tourism] camp.”

“Before you know it, it’s up and running. So, my appeal to the locals is to ensure that you take time to understand the tourism masterplan. Take time to do a deep dive and invest in tourism – the cake is too big. There is money in tourism as a business. People today are sick and tired of staying at home – they want to travel. You need to be in the system where you’ll be able to participate,” he said.

Sikumba indicated his joy with President Hichilema’s caveat, during the swearing-in ceremony, that Livingstone is not tourism and tourism is not Livingstone.

“I totally agree with the President and I agree with him because last year, or was it the other year, we launched what is called the Zambia Tourism Masterplan. That in itself is what I would like to call the bible of tourism in Zambia. It spells out the whole plan on how we are going to improve tourism within Zambia,” he said. “So, we have five development areas – Livingstone, Lower Zambezi, Kafue National Park, South Luangwa and the northern circuit. The reason why you have been hearing more of Livingstone is because it’s a tourist town [and] it was more of a vibrant voice within the tourism sector.”

Sikumba explained that Zambia is already connected, in terms of road network as well as airstrips.

“The map is already in existence! If you take time to look at the tourism masterplan, it will show you those particular development areas. So, what we want to do now is to ensure that we join the dots within the country. For instance, if you go to Livingstone, you should be able to access the Kafue National Park very easily, through the Dundumwezi road [in Kalomo district],” Sikumba noted. “What we are trying to do is to increase the length of stay for any tourist who comes in, be it domestic as well as international, and that’s exactly what we are trying to achieve.”

He further indicated that tourism is not a spending agency but a sector that is supposed to generate funds.

Sikumba noted that tourism, under the Seventh National Development Plan, is one of the priority sectors after mining and agriculture.

“Its contribution to the GDP, as at 2019/2020, was about 7.2 per cent. Now, what I see, obviously from a person who has been outside, is a situation where you just need to close the taps. Revenue within tourism leaks! It leaks to the extent where you realise that without even doing anything, once you just touch it up you’ll start generating revenue,” explained Sikumba. “But then once we get to do that, we should be able to start seeing opportunities where we can actually get to grow – bring in investor confidence, bring in new arrivals, bring in all and sundry that needs to happen. So, I can safely tell you that we’ll look at opportunities where we can make savings. We’ll look at priority areas – obviously we are going to follow what is in the tourism masterplan. Then based on that, we’ll collaborate with other line ministries to be able to achieve what we want.”