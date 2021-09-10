We freed ourselves from a rogue, criminal government – Mweetwa

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says those in the opposition should be the last ones to press the UPND government to deliver on their campaign pledges for they looted national coffers.

He says Zambians should not entertain misplaced political statements from the PF.

Mweetwa is Southern Province minister and Choma Central UPND member of parliament.

He was speaking to journalists at the ruling party secretariat in Lusaka yesterday.

Mweetwa said the UPND has found the economy in a dire state than was envisaged from outside.

“The extent and damage is more colossal than we had envisaged,” he said.

He said: “we are aware that the opposition PF is in a hurry to begin to ask that the promises we made be put in practice, such as universal free education.”

“We are not going to run away from the promises the President made to the people of this country. But we’ll do it in a gradual and liberate way so that we don’t hurt the economy. We are aware that for some of these promises to be fulfilled, the expenditure thereto is consumption-based,” he said. “And with the loot that the former administration did to the economy of this country, they are the last ones that should have the morality to stand on a political pedestal and begin to ask us to translate our promises to reality, when they know that they looted, depleted the assets of this country.”

Mweetwa charged that the PF regime left Zambia’s left economy in intensive care unit (ICU).

“For us to deliver some of the things we promised, we must first put the basics of the economy in order so that we begin to get spin-offs of a functioning economy,” he said. “So, those colleagues in the PF should be the last ones to talk, because they still have to account for the corruption that they were involved in. They still have to account, and there should be no sacred cow.”

He said he shudders to think what would have been the scenario today, if the PF had won the August 12 elections.

“People would have been counting who has been maimed, killed in cold blood all for belonging to the UPND. [But] no one is afraid of being in Zambia today because peace is reigning supreme,” he noted. “Zambians are still hurting. Many of them can’t even believe the freedom they are enjoying. Sometimes you have to remind them that it’s a new dawn. It’s now Bally! Everyone is free, free at last.”

Mweetwa charged that: “we managed to free ourselves from a rogue and criminal government that had no respect for human rights, for citizenship.”

“Many of our citizens had to flee to go in the diaspora as economic refugees, when the country is so wealthy-endowed,” he regretted.

Mweetwa also said it is the intention of the UPND to continue to function full time outside the government.

“We do not intend [to bring] the confusion we have seen before of party and its government. We want a clear line between government and the ruling party,” he said. “The ruling party is a club, with its leaders – ourselves, continue to perform our functions in our various portfolios within the party.”

Mweetwa further noted that he was cognisant of the fact that President Hakainde Hichilema was graceful to have given him an honour to serve the people of Zambia at another level, as Southern Province minister.

He indicated that he would remain UPND spokesperson and that he would continue to play his role diligently.

“To you my dear colleagues from the media, we shall not miss each other. I’ll continue to be here as party spokesperson. Like we’ve done it before, even when I’m Choma, like during the [just-ended] campaigns, we’ve always interacted with the nation through your (journalists’) various platforms, for which we are eternally grateful,” Mweetwa noted.

He further thanked President Hichilema on his various appointments of members of parliament to various portfolios to Cabinet and in the provinces.

“I thank President Hakainde Hichilema for having given me an opportunity to serve my country as Minister for the Southern Province, whose provincial capital is my constituency. Therefore, I consider this a great honour because there is no place sweeter than home,” Mweetwa said. “I’ll be working from home, and I hope to enjoy my work there. [Choma] being the provincial capital, I know that many media outlets do have your staffers there. So, we’ll work together going forward – like we’ve done before.”

He added that Edgar Lungu ran a government that completely side-lined people from certain parts of the country.

“Under the predecessor government of president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, certain regions of this country were totally excluded at Cabinet level, in terms of representation,” he said. “And what was the excuse? ‘You did not vote for us there…We don’t have MPs there. What do you want us to do? President Hichilema has shown a good example, going forward, that even where you don’t have members of parliament, you have instruments of power, through the Constitution, to bring those regions to come and participate at Cabinet level. The President has scored against them, through these appointments [that] he has made at Cabinet, provincial and those of defence and service chiefs.”

Mweetwa underscored that President Hichilema had made an inclusive and genuinely representative Cabinet.