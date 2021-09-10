We need to bring sanity in the mines, says Kabuswe

MINES minister Paul Kabuswe says mines are not giving Zambians due financial returns.

Kabuswe, the Chililabombwe UPND member of parliament, says there is need to sanitise the mining sector for there has been so much confusion.

He was speaking to journalists shortly after being sworn-in by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House on Wednesday.

Kabuswe thanked the President for giving him an opportunity to serve Zambians.

“It is such a great honour to allow me to serve the Zambian people. It’s a huge responsibility. It’s not time for excitement for me. [But] it’s time to realise that Zambians have got high expectations on what we promised them during our campaigns,” Kabuswe said. “If you heard from the President’s speech, we have to realise that it’s time for us to serve the Zambian people – deliver on our promises and make sure that the lives of our people are changed.”

Asked about the priority areas he would look at in his ministry, Kabuswe talked about him settling down in office, in the first place.

“Then [we’ll] look at what was happening previously and see how we can make changes. I think that we need to bring sanity in the mines – there has been so much confusion. There’s been so much different policies coming up,” he noted. “But with the guidance of His Excellency the Presidency, in terms of the policy direction of how the mines are going to be handled, we’ll run in tandem with the policies that His Excellency will propagate, in as far as the mines are concerned.”

Kabuswe added that: “I have grown up on a mine and I know that the mines are not giving us what is due to us as a country.”

“We are going to move in with vigour and make sure that Zambia benefits from the mineral resource that God has endowed with,” said Kabuswe. “In fact, I’m assuming office as early as tomorrow (yesterday) to begin to understand where we have gone wrong and like I have said, we’ll run in tandem with the policy direction that Cabinet is going to give in as far as the mining sector is concerned.”