Mary’s Meals feeds 335,000 pupils in E/Province

MARY’S Meals country director Panji Kajane says the school feeding programme is playing a critical role in the economic framework of Zambia.

And the Eastern Province education office says for a child to learn properly, nutritional needs must be met.

Mary’s Meals is feeding two million pupils globally and 335,000 of these are in Zambia’s Eastern Province where the programme is implemented.

During a special occasion to celebrate the organisation’s global landmark achievement of reaching two million pupils held at Kateme Community School in Lumezi district on Wednesday, Kajane commended stakeholders working with his organisation to make the feeding programme a success.

“I would like to acknowledge the government workers that we are working with at district and school and indeed at provincial and national level. These are the people that have shown us the way, how to implement the school feeding programme within the framework of the national development plan,” he said. “We thank them. We treasure them and we would encourage them to hold our hand as we move towards the next one million as our desire is to reach three million soon. And we cannot do this job alone.”

Kajane said as Mary’s Meals was celebrating the children that it was feeding now, it was confident that it could also reach the next child.

“The school feeding programme is also helping to grow the economy in Eastern Province and Zambia in general. So, it is not just about feeding but also growing the economy and contributing to national development through this investment in the child now and in the future,” he added. “We actually launched our programme at a low and obscure school called Taonga in Chipata. It is no longer small and obscure but it is a small school. What matters to us is not the size of the school but the child. This is why we work even in places where most people find it very difficult to work.”

Kajane also gave a background of Mary’s Meals which was founded by Magnus MacFarlane Barrow.

“Our founder had an encounter with a child, his name is Edward. Barrow asked the child what he desired most and it is the answer from this

child that gave birth to Mary’s Meals. And his answer was simple; to have enough food, to eat then be able to go to school. That is how

Mary’s Meals started,” explained Kajane.

And Eastern Province senior education standards officer Mathias Chunga acknowledged that the organisation was supplementing government in the school feeding programme.

“We know that in order for a child to learn effectively, their nutritional needs must be met. While government has ensured that access to education has been provided by establishing schools, we realise that some children were left behind because of hunger. They were unable to attend schools,” said Chunga. “This is why government introduced school health and nutrition department in order to meet such needs, and we thank Mary’s Meals for supplementing government efforts.”

Lumezi district education board secretary Levy Matongo said the project feeds 77 schools in the district.

The event was also attended by chieftainess Mwasemphangwe’s representatives and district education standard officers for Chipata

and Chipangali, among others.