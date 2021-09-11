MMD reports Sichilama to police over stolen party vehicle, impersonation

MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika says the party has reported former deputy minister in the MMD government Guston Sichilima to police for impersonation.

In a statement, Chitika said the party also reported Sichilima for allegedly stealing an MMD vehicle which he has been using illegally for the last few years.

“What I would like to say is that these people who are still holding on to the MMD when they are not members like Sichilima are holding on to the party because of the personal interest they have in the party assets. We left a lot of motor vehicles when we left office in 2016 and when we got back in 2019 after that landmark judgment, we never found any vehicle,” she said. “They want to impersonate that they are still members of the party because they want to illegally hold on to the party vehicles. So, we reported a case of motor vehicle theft because we have written to Mr Sichilima and others and they have continued to ignore our letters because the last regime was supporting them to destabilise our party. So they were protected and felt they were above the law.”

Chitika said with the change of the government, the police were expected to act professionally.

“With the change of government there are new opportunities that have come through and the police are expected to act professionally. We reported two dockets at Lusaka Central Police Station. We instructed our party lawyers to write to Mr Sichilima to request him to withdraw his statement within 48 hours, failure to which he will be cited for contempt of court,” Chitika explained. “Contempt of court in the sense that, Mr Sichilima knows very well that the judgment which was passed in November 2019 was instructive and very detailed.”

She added that the judgment nullified the illegal convention where Sichilima and colleagues allocated themselves positions.

“For Mr Sichilima to continue calling himself chairman for elections when he knows very well that the judgment did state that whatever they did from that illegal convention in May 2016 to November 5th 2019 had no legal effect on the party,” Chitika said.

She said the MMD was now waiting for police to act on the matter.