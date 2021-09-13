Biden extends law sustaining the Cuban blockade

US President Joseph Biden has signed another one-year extension of the trading with the enemy Act, one of the statutes that sustain the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.

According to Granma quoting Russia Today, the memorandum signed by President Biden states, “The continuation of the exercise of these authorities with respect to Cuba for one year is in the national interest of the United States,” and sets September 14, 2022, as the date for a new review.

Granma, the official organ of the Communist Party of Cuba, stated that the repeated prolongation of the blockade reflects the US government’s total disregard for the world community’s opposition, expressed annually at the UN, “to this genocidal policy which has been opportunistically intensified during the COVID-19 epidemic, in an attempt to subjugate the Cuban people via hunger, disease and misery”.

Cuba’s most recent report to the United Nations indicates that the accumulated damages caused by the blockade have reached US $147,853,300,000 dollars; while between April and December 2020 alone, losses came to $3,586,900,000.