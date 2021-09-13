HH has given ZNBC a sense of relevance to Zambians – Moyo

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has given ZNBC a sense of relevance to the people, says a social worker, Joseph Moyo.

And Moyo who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), has challenged journalists to report more on social imbalances and corruption so as to help the UPND government know what is truly going on.

Moyo said he had problems watching ZNBC television when PF was in power.

“I personally have had a problem to watch ZNBC before August 12 because it was made to be a propaganda tool of president Edgar Lungu and the PF. The public electronic media failed to live to the aspirations of their counterparts, SABC in South Africa, who give full coverage of the opposition leaders such as Julius Malema,” he told The Mast in an interview. “But I am happy that after President Hichilema took over office, ZNBC has even placed a lead story away from the Head of State. HH has really given them a sense of relevance to the Zambian people, and I know a lot more have now started to watch their programming. They should not fear to air people who have divergent views to those of HH.”

He has since appealed to journalists to venture into investigative reporting.

Moyo praised President Hakainde Hichilema for promising journalists the right to information.

“You as journalists play a vital role to inform the nation on various issues especially on corruption and social injustices. We have a lot of money being stolen under your watch as journalists. A lot of poor people especially girls have been forced out of school, colleges and universities all because of being poor. If you don’t report these, President Bally HH won’t know,” stressed Moyo. “I was happy when one person told Edgar Lungu that if he had not closed The Post, he was going to know that he was going to be voted out on August 12. He was going to know that people around him were misleading him. So, we at TAWF agree with suggestions over the reopening of The Post, in this way HH and the UPND will know what is truly happening in the country.”