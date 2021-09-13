People have higher expectations, Mukobela warns UPND ministers

CHIEF Mukobela of the Ila people of Namwala district says those appointed to ministerial positions must not let President Hakainde Hichilema down.

In an interview, Mukobela said time for honeymoon to all those given positions should be something of the past because Zambians were very expectant.

“Those that have been appointed to ministerial positions must not let President Hakainde Hichilema down because the people are expecting a lot from them,” he warned.

The chief said the UPND Cabinet had a heavier load than any other cabinet in the history of Zambia.

“People have higher expectations. And all I can urge this government especially those that have been given positions is not to disappoint the people,” Mukobela said.

He charged that the people of Zambia had done their part and now it was up to the government to do its part as well.

“We have put them in power. We elected them into positions. We have done our part as Zambians so now it’s their part to be done. Of course we will not just be watching because it’s a joint development. We also as citizens are expected to put in our input so that our demand is met,” he explained.

And Mukobela has described President Hichilema’s performance since he assumed office as impressive.

“The President has started scoring just by appointing a balanced Cabinet. It’s a score for him just those appointments so far. We know he will be working under difficult circumstances but he should stand firm then he will leave a very good legacy for bringing back people together,” he said. “That will be a very good legacy. Let him maintain his spirit of fighting regionalism, corruption, improve the rule of law, no segregation.”

Mukobela pointed out that time to put into practice what the President preached was now.

“He should start putting into practice what he says like he did with appointments even though he is still struggling with cadreism. But if he manages it then he will be a darling to everyone,” he said.

And Mukobela said people should not rush to complain about the doing away with certain ministries before they hear reasons behind the development.

“Let’s wait to hear the reasons behind and see which one will weigh more than the other. For now, it’s too early to start complaining,” he said.

President Hichilema has done away with the religious ministry and that of chiefs’ affairs.

Asked if he had doubts the Head of State would deliver since it was his first time into office, Mukobela explained that no one was born working in government adding that each person at some particular stage joined the system.

“He cannot go wrong if he works well with the supporting staff,” said Mukobela.