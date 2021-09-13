PF’s Mwanza urges respecting the rule of law

KNOWN PF cadres have changed camps to join the UPND and started sharing plots at the old Masala cemetery in Ndola.

But Patriotic Front Skyways ward councillor Febian Mwanza described the illegal sharing of land as unfortunate adding that people should respect the rule of law.

On Saturday morning, over 60 known PF cadres invaded the old grave and shared plots.

The cadres who were dressed in UPND T-shirts claimed that it is now time to share the land.

However, Ndola district UPND spokesperson David Zimba said the cadres who invaded the land were known PF members.

“Those are PF cadres. We know them. Just next there is a car wash which belongs to the PF and it was one of their command centres. So when we got the information that there were some UPND members, we followed and only to find known PF cadres dressed in UPND T-shirts sharing the land. This we will not allow, and we informed the police,” said Zimba.

But Mwanza said it is unfortunate that some suspected UPND cadres are taking the law in their own hands without the involvement of the local authority.

Mwanza said for the last five years he has served as Skyways ward councillor in the previous regime (PF) no person has been involved in sharing the old Masala cemetery.

He said the suspected UPND cadres should respect President Hakainde Hichilema’s denunciation of cadreism.

“For the last five years I served as area councillor in Skyways ward under the PF administration, I have never seen or heard of people sharing land amongst themselves without involving Ndola City Council. People should respect the rule of law and respect President Hakainde Hichilema’s denouncing of cadreism,” said Mwanza. “If this is the way we are going to live in Masala, then it’s very unfortunate.”

A check at the old grave found that the land had been demarcated and beacons put up.

Some residents were also engaged in name calling accusing the cadres of not following the instructions of President Hichilema.