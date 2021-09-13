Pray for PF to get out of ICU alive – Akafumba

WE need to pray for the PF to get out of the ICU alive, says NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

He also says Zambians should expect a law abiding and incorruptible ‘New Dawn’ government under President Hakainde Hichilema.

In an interview, Akafumba said the PF was and is still infected with tribalism, corruption and hate speech.

“We as a country were driven backwards to Stone Age era under the highly tribalism infected Edgar Lungu and his PF government. They (PF) are still infected and need a concoction of drugs which Zambia does not have to heal them,” he charged. “If anything they are in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and under oxygen. We need to pray for them to get out of this alive.”

Akafumba said it was time for Zambians who still have PF and Lungu’s campaign materials to discard them to a level of a ‘chikolopo’ (a mop).

He said it should hurt any Zambian to see a reminder of the brutal PF regime.

“I appeal to all councils countrywide to start removing any campaign materials. We are now energised to rebuild Zambia and we don’t need a reminder of the sad period we went through,” Akafumba said. “We were harassed, teargassed and our members arrested for merely trying to engage Zambians on the need of change. I don’t need to remind you of what HH went through under the hands of the PF. Change is here now and we need to forgive, but not forget.”

On the Cabinet, Akafumba said President Hichilema desires to see a reflection of all Zambians in it.

“South Africans called it the rainbow aspiration. For us it is a tribute late Dr Kenneth Kaunda. We need to see the wheels of One Zambia One Nation reinvented and Bally will do it,” said Akafumba. “That is his greatest desire because the PF including Edgar Lungu said no Tonga or Southerner was going to rule Zambia at this time. Some including Lungu said maybe in posterity. God and Zambians have defied that bad prophecy of one Chagwa, [Chishimba] Kambwili , [Professor] Nkandu Luo, GBM (Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba) and many PF members.”