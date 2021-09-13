We need these fast-track courts as soon as possible – Panji

WE need these fast-track courts as soon as possible, says Colonel Panji Kaunda.

He says he is pleased with the authority that President Hakainde Hichilema has given to investigative wings and law enforcement agencies to fight corruption.

Commenting on President Hichilema’s statement that his government abhors corruption and would create fast-track courts for corruption and economic crimes, Col Panji said the Head of State has always been against corruption.

“Ever since, even during the campaigns all his political life he has been preaching against corruption and that if given an opportunity to run the country he would come heavily on that. So doing what he did or saying what he said he is merely emphasising what he believes in,” he said. “What pleases some of us, is the authority that he has given to institutions like the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Agency to feel free to investigate all of us.”

Col Panji said all the people who abhor corruption must work with the investigative wings to fight the vice.

“ACC and DEC have a lot to do. But us who are on the street know who is doing what and we can give this information to the investigative wings – it could be police, DEC or ACC and not the President. This is a happy time for Zambia,” he said.

Col Panji said it was good that as the President said, “those who stole will be given chance to explain their position through the fast-track courts”.

“We need these fast-track courts as soon as possible. Parliament must a come up with a law for the creation of these courts so that they start working,” he said.

And Col Panji observed that some of the laws against corruption were weak.

“In my view, some of these laws against corruption are very weak. So they need to look at them seriously and where necessary amend them. For example, somebody who brings in expired drugs and they know that drugs are expired are the same as somebody who brings a gun and shoots me,” he said. “So basically, they are killing people. Why should they go in (jail) for only one year and someone who shoots a person goes in for life? Those who bring expired drugs should be treated as murderers.”

Col Panji said the laws that look into matters related to corruption must be very strict.

He however, said there was a big difference between the current government and the previous one in as far as running the affairs of the country was concerned.

Col Panji said the new government has done away with cadres who were running bus stations.