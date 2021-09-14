HH to go with lean team to UNGA – Mweetwa

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema will not use the $26 million presidential Gulfstream G650 as he travels to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mweetwa said to show authenticity of what he has been preaching with regards to prudence of the use of the country’s resources, President Hichilema would use a commercial flight to fly to New York and that he would travel with a lean

contingent.

“In respect to the Gulfstream presidential jet, as the nation has already been informed by State House, His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr Hakainde Hichilema will be travelling to attend the UN General Assembly. We as a party we are reliably informed that as a demonstration that the President is a man of action who is not interested in luxurious life of comfort and in line with the election campaign promises on the treatment of the presidential jet, His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr Hakainde Hichilema will not be using this presidential jet going to the UN General Assembly, instead he will be travelling using normal flights. He is travelling using normal commercial flights like any other citizen,” Mweetwa said.

He said President Hichilema’s action is a demonstration of prudence of ensuring departure of extravagance utilisation or abuse of public

resources.

“His Excellency has also indicated that he will be travelling to New York with a very lean team – a very small team given that Zambia already has an Ambassador to US and other places,” said Mweetwa. “His Excellency has committed to keep his word and walk the talk. Very lean team…you will see the number of people he will be traveling with and using a commercial plane and not hiring a jet to go attend that function.”