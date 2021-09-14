Kalaba promises less talking, more action

IN the hope to adequately prepare for the 2026 general elections, the opposition Democratic Party has made a change at the summit of its secretariat.

The DP is headed by Harry Kalaba, an ex-foreign affairs minister.

In last month’s general elections, Kalaba came out in third position with 24,879 votes in a race that had 16 presidential hopefuls.

“We have made some changes as a party in the hope to enhance our operations, in the hope to prepare ourselves adequately for the elections that will be coming in 2026,” Kalaba announced at the DP secretariat in Lusaka’s Woodlands area yesterday. “So, we’ll be talking less and you’ll be seeing more of action from our end as a party. For today, I just want to announce that we have brought in Honourable Chabi Jewis and at the same time we have asked him to play the role of national secretary of our party.”

Chabi, a former Chipili independent member of parliament, takes over from Precious Ntambu, “who has been elevated to the position of deputy national chairperson of our party.”

Kalaba also disclosed that Thomas Sipalo, also known as Diffikkoti, is the new deputy national mobilisation chairperson.

“We’ve brought him (Chabi) in the Democratic National Committee of our party. We have also brought in the deputy mobilisation chairperson Mr Thomas Sipalo. Madam Ntambu, I want to thank you sincerely on behalf of the party. I want to acknowledge the ingenuity you applied in carrying us into the elections. As a new party, you managed to make us come out third. That is not a mean achievement,” he said.

Kalaba wished Ntambu well in her new “higher office” of deputy national chairperson of the party.

“It will require you to harmonise the whole country to make sure that even the secretariat itself is in check, so that we achieve the aspirations that the Zambian people are counting on…I can tell you the truth that Zambians all over this country are counting on us as DP,” he said.

Kalaba said it was a bitter sweet moment to see the PF – a party that was founded on the sweat of Michael Sata – being defeated in an extremely humiliating way.

“It is the first in the SADC region that you can have a ruling party lose by over a million votes! If only those who have transitioned ahead could communicate back to us, I shudder to imagine what president Sata would say to those that led the PF to its ultimate capsizing,” Kalaba noted.

He underscored that the PF was formed to propagate pro-poor policies and stood against corrupt elements and sought to equalise the haves and the haves-nots.

Kalaba indicated that the commitment to Zambia of those in the DP goes beyond self-interest and that: “we shall not compromise our commitment for a just and prosperous Zambia at the altar of self-enrichment.”

“It is for that reason that some of us decided to step aside from government to focus on bringing about a revolutionary and accountable leadership that will ensure equitable distribution of wealth,” he said.

Kalaba also said the DP would continue to hold President Hakainde Hichilema in check to ensure he upholds the Constitution that he took an oath to protect, against all enemies – foreign and domestic.

“The DP takes the responsibility of holding the President and his team accountable. But while we do that, there are also areas which we’ll be on hand to provide guidance, if need be,” he said. “[We’ll] commend on some of the areas that we feel the government is delivering in line with the aspiration of the people of Zambia.”

Kalaba indicated that it is the considered view that Zambians are seeing, in the DP, a government in waiting that would provide constructive criticism that is aimed at uplifting the welfare of the citizens, “and not just a critic that does not provide credible solutions.”

He said the DP would call out those in the government, when they see a departure from their pre-election pledges.

“For this reason, we would like to mention with concern that we have a toning down on the promise that the UPND made of providing free education from primary to university,” said Kalaba. “For us in the DP, time to relax and rest is long gone. Our goal is to re-organise our party. And Honourable Chabi that’s where you come in….to ensure that we reorganise our party.”