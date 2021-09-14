PF criminal elements shouldn’t be given room to leave country – Phiri

PF member Gershom Phiri says the party in its current form can’t offer meaningful checks and balances because it is viewed as a criminal syndicate.

He says the rate at which investigative wings are following up PF “criminals is so slow” adding that the “elements should not be given room to leave the country”.

Phiri, who had applied for adoption on the PF party ticket for the Ndola Central Constituency parliamentary seat but was not adopted, said the PF is under serious moral disability.

He said rebranding the PF would require having all the people that practiced all manner of criminal acts not to lead the party.

“The PF in its current form and state is still viewed and perceived as a criminal syndicate which is under a serious moral disability to offer meaningful checks and balances to the current government and as such rebranding should mean those who practiced all manner of diabolical acts and other sorts of criminality must not lead its leadership,” Phiri said. “Yes the nation still needs the opposition to offer checks and balances as multipartism is the bloodstream and soul of democracy. To me I still hold a reserved view or opinion that few will remain guarding its grave yard for a possible reincarnation or resurrection like UNIP and MMD and I advise youths to join DP, EFF, UPND or Socialist party.”

He said the rate at which the investigative wings are following up PF criminals is so slow.

Phiri said the PF criminal elements should not be given room to leave the country.

“…the rate and pace at which ACC, DEC and other investigative wings is investing known criminals whose criminality has been in public domain and more so whose acts were cited by FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) and Auditor Generals reports with other forms and types of admissible evidence which and that can warrant their persecution is too disheartening as justice delayed is justice denied,” said Phiri. “They seem to be moving at a pace of a snail or tortoise and this gives enough time and room for those criminals to get away with it as such matters are likely to be an academic exercise. Already I am reliably informed that a number of them are leaving the country.”