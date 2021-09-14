Zambians should be owners of land, says Muchima

LANDS and natural resources minister Elijah Muchima says with broad consultations, the UPND government will reform the country’s land policy.

Muchima said the government would carry out a comparative programme with other countries, before reforming Zambia’s land policy.

“I was meeting employees of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources last week and I said Zambians should be the owners of the land,” Muchima, the Ikeleng’i UPND member of parliament, said in an interview.

“But the problem is that we have given priority to foreigners, denying ourselves the ownership. We want to be used on behalf of foreigners…”

He added that Zambians should learn to own their property.

“Anyway, we need to review the [land] policy and see the way forward. The vision of this country is to empower a Zambian first. But we don’t also want to discourage [foreign] investment,” he noted. “We are encouraging private partnership – we cannot allow a 99-year land lease to a foreigner. Even a mine has a got a life span!”

Muchima added that: “but we’ll have to do it (land reform programme) in consultation with you people, the citizens – you are the owners of land.”

“But what I can tell you is that there will be land reforms and we’ll need to consult, to see the best way we should discharge our responsibilities over land. We’ll also have to compare with other countries to give us the direction,” noted Muchima.