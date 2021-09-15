FAZ appoints Christoforetti as national futsal team coach

FAZ has appointed Andrea Cristoforetti as the national futsal team coach ahead of the COSAFA tournament.

According to a letter dated September 13 sent to the Zambia Premier Futsal League chairman, FAZ perceived the Italian as one who could achieve results for the national futsal team.

Christoforetti is current Lusaka Automotive Futsal Club coach, and they are defending champions of the national premier futsal league.

Under his watch at Automotive, the club has won four consecutive league titles and the newly introduced league cup.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Football Association of Zambia has appointed Mr. Andre Christoforetti to be part of the technical bench of the Futsal National team,” read the letter in part. “We seek your permission to release the above coach to be part of the technical bench to commence the preparations for the COSAFA Futsal Championship which will take place in October.”

And later in an interview, Christoforetti expressed joy at the appointment.

“There is nothing more good than representing the nation and it does not matter in which sport you do that. And being appointed as the national team comes with a lot of responsibility and I know the challenges that are on my table,” said Christoforetti. “We have the base of the players; we just need to work on them and we have no enough time at the moment because my first assignment is the COSAFA tournament in Mozambique next month. And we need to get the ball rolling for the tournament.”