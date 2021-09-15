FRA should expedite purchase of maize in Chama North – Mtayachalo

CHAMA North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo says Food Reserve Agency should expedite and normalise the purchase of maize in the district.

In a statement, Mtayachalo said the FRA should put everything in place to ensure the marketing exercise go as expected.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to urgently send packing materials such as sacks just to mention but a few to Chibale and Chilubanama in chief Chibale’s chiefdom in Chama North Constituency in Muchinga Province because the shortage of these materials is hindering the smooth marketing of maize and therefore if remedial measures are not taken expeditiously, it would undermine food security in the district,” he said.

Mtayachalo warned that many places become inaccessible in the rainy season.

“It must also be realised that the rain season is around the corner and as such the Food Reserve Agency should expedite and normalise the purchase of maize in the district because many areas are inaccessible during the rainy season,” he said.

Mtayachalo also expressed concern over the state of the Isoka-Chibale road.

“I am extremely worried that works on the Isoka-Chibale road have stalled due to funding challenges and as such the area risks being cut off completely from the rest of the county because the contractor Tomorrow Investments has dug out three bridges on this road hoping to replace them with new ones,” he said. “But the contractor has informed me that due to funding challenges works cannot move and besides the area is the leading rice producer and other agricultural products in the district. By and large there is a pending crisis in Chibale because even hospital referral cases to the nearby Isoka General Hospital shall be

greatly affected hence putting the lives of many people particularly expectant mothers under a great risk.”

Mtayachalo said Chama district may be cut off from the rest of the country because both the Chama-Lundazi, Chama-Matumbo and Chama-Kanyelere roads are in deplorable states.

“Yet these roads are of high economic value but one wonders why they have been neglected in this manner. It is in view of the foregoing that I want to make an earnest appeal to the ministries of finance, local government, infrastructure and housing to immediately pay road contractors to forestall the pending disasters should these roads not be worked on before the onset of the rain season,” he said.

Mtayachalo said suspending payments to contractors at this critical period is retrogressive adding that the ban must be lifted without further delay so that economic activities are not affected.