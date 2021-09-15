Kitwe leading in number of unsafe abortions – Dr Macha

[By Charles Tembo and Marilyn Rose in Ndola]

KITWE district is leading in the number of unsafe abortions, according to the Zambia Association of Gynecologists and Obstetrician.

ZAGO president Swebby Macha said seven per cent of all maternal deaths in Zambia are due to unsafe abortions.

Dr Macha said this during a sensitisation of media personnel on comprehensive abortion care and law in abortion in Zambia.

He said unsafe abortion remains a major challenge in Zambia despite existing abortion laws.

“Kitwe City has the highest number of unsafe abortions in the country at 14 per cent. Seven per cent of all maternal deaths in Zambia are due to unsafe abortions,” Dr Macha said. “Unsafe abortions remains a major challenge in Zambia despite in existing abortion law that is considered liberal. Unsafe abortion is recognised as a problem of significant public health ranked among the top five cases of maternal deaths in Zambia.”

He said unsafe abortions still remain among the top five causes of maternal mortality in Zambia.

“…standing at 252 deaths per 100,000 live births. Equally, pre-marital or unplanned and adolescent pregnancies remain exponentially high,” Dr Macha said.

He said in an effort to decentralise, the government has developed procedures in providing safe abortion.

“ZAGO therefore, calls on all stakeholders around the country and beyond to join hands in the fight to prevent unsafe abortion which continue to claim lives for women and girls. No life should be lost as a result of unsafe abortion,” said Dr Macha.