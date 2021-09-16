Mwinilunga council drags Zamsort Mining directors to court over unpaid mining, exploration fees

FOUR Zamsort Mining Limited shareholders, directors and the secretary have been commanded to appear before the Mwinilunga Magistrates’ Court for failing to pay K171,500 mining and explorations fees and charges.

According to a complaint lodged in court by Mwinilunga Town Council legal officer Kenny Sapindalo, Zamsort director, Rajendra Patel, (Zambia) Harold Hanyuma, secretary (Zambia), Arun Vallabhai Patel, shareholder (Zambia) and Nicholas Von, director (United Kingdom) failed to pay mining and explorations fees for activities done in Chief Sailung’a’s chiefdom.

The four are therefore, commanded in the name of the President to appear in court in person on September 17, 2021 for failing to pay the said mining and explorations fees and charges.

The accused are charged with failing to pay mining and explorations fees and charges within the specified period contrary to section 27 (2) of the local Government Act No. 2 of 2019 volume 12 of the Laws of Zambia.

Allegations are that Zamsort Mining Limited being a registered mining company under the Companies Act No. 10 of 2017 and having a mining license to operate in Mwinilunga district of North Western Province failed to pay fees as charges to the local authority amounting to K171,500 for the year 2020 as required by the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019, volume 12, section 27 (2) of the Laws of Zambia for Mining and Exploration activities in Chief Sailung’a chiefdom.

“You are hereby commanded in the name of the President to appear in person before the court at Mwinilunga on 17th September 2021 at 09:00 hours and on every adjournment of the court until the case is disclosed of,” read the court document.