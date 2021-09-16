Zamtel ready to partner with Start-Up software development companies for youth entrepreneurs

ZAMTEL says it is well positioned to play a critical role to help the government increase the adoption of digital channels in the provision of goods and services.

Zamtel commended President Hakainde Hichilema for recognising the critical role that the digital and knowledge economy plays in enhancing productivity across all sectors of the economy.

Zamtel corporate communications manager Changwe Kabwe said it was gratifying that President Hichilema in his maiden address to the National Assembly highlighted how digital transformation affects every aspect of human, social, political and economic activities.

Kabwe said Zamtel was elated that President Hichilema’s administration fully appreciates that digitalisation presents huge opportunities for developing countries like Zambia.

“It is pleasing that the Presidential speech touched on the core issues around the need to kick start the digital revolution in Zambia. The tone sets a very good platform for players in the digital space to play their meaningful role in actualising the intentions of the government and Zamtel is ready to contribute,” Kabwe said.

He said Zamtel, through its Innovation Hub, was ready to partner with Start-Up software development companies for youth entrepreneurs and build capability to develop innovative solutions to help deliver services in sectors such as finance, health, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade among others.

Kabwe observed that the pledge by President Hichilema that his administration would support innovation and creativity through homegrown solutions across all sectors of the economy fits in with the Zamtel corporate strategy.

He said with the widest network footprint and clearest network, Zamtel had invested heavily in infrastructure to enhance connectivity and service delivery.

“We are building over 1,009 new communication towers across the country mainly in remote areas, so far we have over 800 sites that have been switched on and this is proving to be a game changer in the way people communicate and conduct commerce,” said Kabwe.