Give incentives to organisations supporting sport

Greeting to you Minister of Sport.

I am very delighted that in your first media briefing on Thursday morning at your office, you talked about some of the issues I raised in my first article in this ‘Monday letter with Bright Tembo’ column.

During the briefing, you touched on some of the concerns I had for you. Minister, you touched on the issue to do with channeling resources equally to all sports codes in the country. You assured all sports federations that your administration will make sure that all ‘minor’ sports disciplines shall enjoy the equal share of government funding.

This assurance, minister, to any of the administrators that have been at helm of administering sport in the country, will tell you they have heard such promises before.

Minister, many, if not all that held that position before have promised to share the resources to all sports disciplines, but alas, it has never happened.

This has led to federations losing faith in the ministry. They wonder if indeed it is their mother in as much as they belong to the National Sports Council of Zambia.

Let me not put you in a tight conner because you and I know that it’s no possible to fund all sports disciplines equally in this country but it can start with you to make the ground favourable for them. Like you said in your first media address that those resources will be there but not everything can be provided, I equally agree. What is important is to set a precedent then the rest follows. Eventually, we shall have a time when resources will be distributed equally.

To help you and your administration in finding some of the resources to fund sports federations, let government, through your ministry, make a deliberate policy for the corporate world to adopt athletes or associations in sponsoring their local or international events.

In as much as the social corporate responsibility (SCR) is an option, let your government bring in a policy for sports development in our country. It’s not good to just channel their resources to athletes who have won something.

Minister, these corporate bodies only want to associate themselves with success. Very few of them would want to nurture an athlete from the grassroots; they all want to come on board when an individual athlete or an association wins something. Like the old adage goes, ‘’success has many parents.’’ Everyone wants to associate with successful athletes and make all sorts of sponsorships when it matters less.

Let your ministry and other line ministries look into this matter for the majority youths that want to grow through sports development.

We have companies like Zambian Breweries, Airtel, Zamtel, Trade Kings, name them. These organisations can do wonders in adopting these other sports disciplines that would otherwise always be at your doorstep asking for resources. It is so disappointing that since the collapse of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines, a lot of sports discip0lines have either died or are in the Intensive Care Unit. For example, where does the nation stand in terms of badminton, squash, tennis, table tennis, etc? We rarely hear about participants in those sports fields.

However, you can also as a government create a deliberate policy for a fair play ground for these corporate bodies to function. Let them not disadvantage each other as they promote sport. Specifically, give some incentives to organisations that support sport. Let there also be a policy that will help the corporate bodies to generate enough resources that they can channel to sports codes of their choice while you are also knocking on the ministry of finance for youth empowerment.

Away from issues to do with funding, you hinted a little bit on sports arbitration. We need to have that created early, like yesterday.

I am saying this because several sports disciplines have kept on fighting each other and the courts have been turned into playing fields, which should not be case. Most court cases have dragged for years and years, and have led sports associations to losing membership from their international federations. For example, cricket where the country is no longer a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). These are wrangles that your NSCZ, together with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, can tackle before we have another sports discipline go the cricket way. These wrangles have contributed to the downfall of sports development, Minister.

Looking forward to interacting and sharing more ideas with you, Minister.

Send comment to: bright.t.tembo14@gmail.com, WhatsApp +260 976 163505.