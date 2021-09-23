Chase KCM liquidator, Sinkamba pleads with HH

GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to chase KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu from the mining company immediately.

In May 2019, the PF government under Edgar Lungu announced the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) thereby kicking out major shareholders Vedanta Resources Limited owned by Indian mogul Anil Agarwal.

It is a move which has resulted into a legal battle between Vedanta and the Zambia government, with the Lusaka High Court ruling that the matter goes to arbitration.

However, the former government continued running a ‘liquidated’ company at full capacity through Lungu.

But Sinkamba who, despite sympathising and associating with the former ruling party prior to the August 12 general elections, remained consistent with his argument that the liquidation of KCM was not properly done.

Sinkamba argued that President Hichilema was perpetuating the illegality by still keeping Lungu at KCM after winning the elections.

He said since Lungu was made liquidator by a stroke of pen, it was incumbent upon Hichilema to chase him by the same means.

“The liquidation process at KCM was effected in May 2019 by PF government overnight, just by stroke of the pen. Up to 24th August 2021, the so-called liquidator at KCM was there at the mercy of PF government,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is now almost one month since UPND inherited government from PF. This means the liquidator is at KCM since 24th August, at the mercy of you President Bally. So, all the mess ongoing at KCM since 24th August is squarely on the shoulders, and is responsibility of you

President Bally. This is so because, by stroke of the pen, you President Bally would have chased away the liquidator as far back as 24th August.”

Sinkamba urged President Hichilema to show concern about KCM issues.

He asked the Head of State to write the chief executive officer of ZCCM-IH to withdraw liquidation proceedings because, according to him, sentiments on the ground regarding the KCM liquidation were not pleasant.

“Sadly, instead of prioritising matters that are supposed to bring in billions of dollars into the country such as sorting out the KCM mess…to be clear, my brother leader, President Bally, sentiments on the ground concerning KCM liquidation are not pleasant,” Sinkamba added. “So, wherever you are in the world, can you please deal with the liquidation at KCM. Demonstrate not only to the Zambian people, but also the international investors you intend to meet in the US, that you are very serious with the economic welfare of this country, and investment. By the stroke of the pen can you please direct the ZCCM-IH CEO to withdraw the liquidation proceedings today. Sir, your predecessor did so, and this is the fastest way to go around the liquidation process. And you have the power to do so.”

In his plea to President Hichilema, Sinkamba added: “I can assure you that as soon as you do so, there will be a glimmer of hope to end the mess at KCM. In the interim, immediately appoint a team to help clean up the mess. As experts in the green agenda, we can help you in this regard. Sir, disregard this advice, and you will remember me pretty soon.”