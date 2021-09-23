Kabwita sues Akafumba-led NDC

ILLEGALLY appointed secretary general of the National Democratic Congress by the Saboi Imboela faction, Charles Kabwita has sued party president Joseph Akafumba and eight others in the Lusaka High Court for carrying themselves as party members.

Those sued alongside Akafumba are Bridget Atanga, Chipoka Mulenga, George Sichula, Mwenya Musenge , Stephen Chewe, Emmanuel Malite, Kennedy Siyanda and Timar Tuli.

Kabwita is seeking an order of injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, agents or servants, from carrying themselves as agents or servants and from holding themselves as members of NDC or interfering with its operations.

He wants a declaration that the nine were expelled from the NDC in accordance with the party constitution.

In a statement of claim, Kabwita said on February 27, 2021, an ‘illegally’ held national general council a meeting was convened and allegations of misconduct and breach of party regulations against the defendants was tabled.

Kabwita claimed that Akafumba and others were suspended by the party in accordance with the constitution.

“Following the issue of request for the defendants and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings against the defendants, the committee recommended for the expulsion of the defendants,” submitted Kabwita.

He said the NDC adopted the recommendation of the disciplinary committee and expelled the nine from the party.

Kabwita said on April 19, 2021, the Saboi Imboela faction which was then led by Chishimba Kambwili held a convention in Luanshya where the latter was elected president, Imboela was elected vice-president and himself was appointed secretary general.

The Imboela-led faction held the convention disregarding the court order restraining Kambwili and his agents from holding meetings in the name of NDC and masquerading as party leaders.

The injunction still remains in force.

But Kabwita alleged that on the strength of the injunction obtained under cause no. 2021/HNI/070 the Akafumba-led NDC members have been holding themselves as party members when in fact not.

He said the defendants have been holding meetings which have brought confusion as they are held under aspirations of NDC and he will suffer damage.