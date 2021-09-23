Milupi dissolves RDA board

INFRASTRUCTURE, housing and urban development minister Charles Milupi has with immediate effect dissolved the board of directors of the Road Development Agency.

“By virtue of being the appointing authority and in line with established law, I hereby withdraw the appointment to the board of the Road Development Agency with immediate effect,” said Milupi.

Milupi thanked all those who served on the RDA board for the service rendered to the agency and wished them well in their future endeavours.

This is according to a state issued by ministry public relations officer Jeff Banda.