We need to abash political prostitution, says Siatubotu

A CHOMA based organisation, The Voice has expressed fear that the change Zambians yearned to see after removing PF from power might not come if the UPND decides to allow members from the former ruling party to join them.

In an interview, The Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu called for abashing political prostitution.

She said when citizens vote in a general election their desire is to have a better leadership in the country.

“On 12th August, 2021, we voted the PF out of power because we wanted a better Zambia. However, the change we so desire might not really be attained as long as we keep allowing the same people we voted out in one leadership into the new leadership,” she said. “It is basically just the postponement of the same problems in a different colour.”

Siatubotu charged that in a democracy, power to choose leaders was vested in the people through elections but that exercise means nothing when individuals that were voted out are brought back into leadership in the name of politics being a game of numbers.

“We had hope that things would change for the better and we still have that hope but we get worried when we start seeing certain individuals that supported PF whose leadership we rejected in the ballot but now you bring back in the very people in the name of politics being a game of numbers,” she noted. “Shouldn’t we limit ourselves as a people? Shouldn’t we have a democracy that will help us identify a problem and then provide a permanent solution? Does democracy mean we shouldn’t accord other people a chance to serve our country? If so, then democracy is not helping us solve our problems on one hand.”

Siatubotu urged those in leadership to identify people that walked by their side in both good and bad unlike embracing political prostitutes.

“Have the UPND tried other people, did they fail? Or they just want to bring in people like Madam Charity Lumpa and others because they are already known? How are other people going to be heard and known if you have not given them a chance? We need to abash political prostitution!” Siatubotu. “What about the young people without degrees that have been patriotic enough to stand for our country when our country was being betrayed by the people with degrees? As much as we need qualified people, we also need patriotic Zambians that are ready to defend our country at any point.”