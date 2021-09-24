DCs seem not to belong anywhere, notes Zulu

CARITAS Chipata governance unit programmes coordinator John Mthaziko Zulu says it will be asking too much to request President Hakainde Hichilema to abolish the office of the district commissioners.

In an interview, Zulu said it was clear that the roles of district commissioners were not clearly defined.

“We have heard various comments about the office of the district commissioners. This office has got a lot of issues. If I may describe it unkindly, it is a floating subject because you don’t know whether it is a civil service position or it is a political position,” he said. “The DCs seem not to belong anywhere. This is why the characteristics of the DCs who were there were pure cadres and when the ruling party then lost elections others decided to run away.”

Zulu said if the DCs were not cadres they would not have left the offices.

“What we are saying is that, we can be asking for too much from the President to abolish the position of district commissioners. Let us give him time. What we need to do is to ensure we work on decentralisation before abolishing the office of the DCs so that we have councils that are functional. So that all the government line ministries work under the council. We need to see to it that councils are able to operate their own local budget,” he said.

Zulu also said certain laws and policies should be redefined.

“If the councils operate their own local budget and redefine certain laws and policies, by that you will see that the councils will be able to take up the role because they have the executive mayors, executive chairpersons,” he said. “The town clerks and council chairpersons will sit in as central government representatives. But it will be too much to ask the President to do it now. I think we need to look at our laws and policies and then collectively redefine them.”

Zulu said currently there was a lot of confusion regarding the office of the DC and mayor or council chairpersons.