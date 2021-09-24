Litigating election petitions and why we must move from this unnecessary drain on our treasury

[By Joseph Chirwa]

Introduction

Zambia went to the polls on the 12th of August 2021. The polls involved the election of Republican and Vice-President, members of parliament and local government representatives in mayors and council chairpersons as well as councillors. The elections were generally free and fair but the playing field was uneven in most instances with malpractices recorded by both ruling and opposition parties at that time.

Politics of Murder

Killing of people on suspicion of having carried pre-marked ballots or indeed about to tamper with elections characterised the election day. Reports of opposition members throwing out ruling party (PF then) polling agents especially in Southern, Western and North-Western Provinces were issued. In short, it is res ipsa loquitur that the 2021 had a fair share of politically motivated killings and violence. The struggle for power has become bloody due to a growing population and limited number of seats at the table of power. These elections had legitimate grounds for challenging their outcomes from Presidential to the councillors. What could be the solution to the status quo?

Two-Party State

I am advocating for an introduction of a two-party system. This means that only two big political parties, that is the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF) will be recognised as the main parties in the country and funded from state coffers for their survival and operations. These two major parties will be allowed to court small parties that they will enter into alliances with and sponsor and from which they can draw a pool of candidates for nomination into both the National Assembly and local legislatures, that is Provincial Assemblies. The small parties will be involved in internal party primaries in electing a Presidential candidate for one of the two parties allowed to field a candidate. This will also help prevent political parties from being “killed” by ruling parties.

Party Primaries System

The law on elections should be changed to make primaries a must in electing presidential candidates for the two major parties. The primary elections will be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and funded by respective party donors with the aid of the funds from treasury to political parties. The funding of political parties must be regulated by legislation in order to level the playing field and avoid using political parties as vehicles for corruption, money laundering and other unscrupulous activities and illegal practices. The primaries will be conducted in all provinces as a mode of internal democracy to ensure that only popular candidates are fielded by respective parties. The members of each party will also elect their choice of members to sit in both the national and provincial assemblies under the representative system.

Towards Representational System

It is time to move from the direct election of members of parliament as this has caused more damage to democracy than intended. As stated above, parties may select their choice of representatives through the party list and submit to those constituency by constituency. This means that if UPND gets 59 per cent of the vote at national level then they will be allocated 59 per cent of the available seats in the national assembly. Simple mathematics will be 59/100 by 156, which is the current total number of seats. However, this can be changed and expanded so that a quota of seats is left for special groups: disabled, women and youths. This has worked in South Africa and it can work in Zambia. This will expand representation and will reduce on the number of pointless petitions some of which result in a drain on the national coffers. There will be no point for petitions then as the only contest subject to petitions will be the presidency.

Leader of the Opposition

The leader of the second largest political party must automatically become the leader of the opposition in the national assembly and have his or her seat reserved for that purpose. This is because having a non-leader to lead MPs in the national assembly brings about duplicity. It is important that the leader of the second largest party in numbers automatically assume that office. We cannot have a leader in the name of President of the PF who is not an MP and have another leader in the national assembly. This position must be a Constitutional office recognisable as third in line after the President and Vice-President.

The Nothings About Election Petitions

I have participated in both local government and parliamentary petitions. They are motivated by both legitimate grievances and personal interests. In order to cure the same, it is important as alluded to above to bring about representative government. The party list which will contain MPs would have come from Constituencies via the process of party primaries. This will also curtail the complaints of absentee MPs as constituents will have the power to recall and replace. Once an election is triggered, a petition may be signed by a number of constituents and once approved by the ECZ and confirmed by Courts of Law then another person may be nominated using the same process.

Cabinet Outside Parliament

One criticism that Presidents have had is the calibre and quality of Cabinets. Other than FJT Chiluba who had a stellar list of cabinet members and probably the most educated, most Presidents that followed had to pick what was available. In order for Presidents not to be restricted to picking from what is available, it is important to open and have a clause that Cabinet should be appointed from outside the national assembly. This will strengthen checks and balances and the separation of powers. The Cabinet ministers will not be members of the national assembly. Once appointed minister one has to vacate his or her seat from the national assembly. This will not cause a by-election as a particular party will simply replace that person from a List generated from the previous primary. The cabinets will be of caliber and not just bootlickers.

The author is one of Zambia’s leading authors in law and politics. He is an academic and scholar of law. He currently serves as Executive Director at the Institute of Law, Policy Research and Human Rights.