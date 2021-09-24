Mweetwa tells councils to give land to the poor

THE hallmark and legacy of President Hakainde Hichilema is anchored on zero tolerance for corruption, says Southern Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa.

And Mweetwa says councils in the province should provide land to the poor and not only the rich.

Meanwhile, Livingstone mayor Constance Muleabai says work for councillors under the New Dawn government won’t be easy as “It requires hard work, resilience and humility”.

Speaking when he installed Muleabai and Akapelwa UPND councillor John Banda, who was elected Livingstone deputy mayor, Mweetwa said he had adopted President Hichilema’s posture on

corruption fight as his own.

“Having been a member of parliament for Choma Central, I am aware of the misuses of CDF (Constituency Development Fund) by various councils…. I have been African Parliament against Corruption chairperson for the last 10 years. I adopt his Excellency’s posture on corruption, Zero tolerance to corruption as my own and therefore in this province, we do not expect any abuse of public resources. Any abuse of public resources in the province will be met by the stern hand of the law, not me not of the President. The laws are already there,” he said.

“Encourage your officers under this council to take the Public Finance management Act as a Bible so that public resources are not abused…the President has said that [in] his administration there shall be no deception, there must be no corruption. We must all have that attitude if we must deliver to the expectations of the people of this country because corruption steals from the poor who are supposed to be the beneficiaries of public money. The hallmark and legacy of President Hakainde Hichilema is anchored on zero tolerance for corruption,” Mweetwa said.

He called for prudent management of public resources adding that “council’s ability to perform to the expectations of the people to deliver services depends on you generating adequate revenue; the generated revenue should therefore be prudently managed by your

council.”

Mweetwa, who is also UPND spokesperson, said council resources should not be used to benefit councillors or council members of staff but to provide critical services that add value to the lives of residents.

Residents cheered Mweetwa when he said plots do not belong to rich people but the poor.

He said a situation where people were born in rented houses and die in rented houses should be a thing of the past.

And Muleabai said, “I want to assure all residents of Livingstone that I shall not disappoint you together with my fellow councillors nor take your trust in us for granted because power to put officials in offices rests with the people.”

She pledged to remember that she and local authority leaders were merely servants of the people who have trusted them to provide quality services to improve their lives.

“I equally want to assure you that the elections are over and now is time to work for the people. I shall therefore endeavour to be mayor for all the people of Livingstone without segregation…we are One Zambia, One Nation,” said Muleabai.