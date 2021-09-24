PF cadres in diplomats’ skins really needed to be recalled – Moyo

PF cadres in diplomats’ skin really needed to be recalled, says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

Reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recall of some diplomats and termination of contract of employment for permanent secretaries, the The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder said in the immediate past diplomats doubled as PF representatives to an extent of fundraising for the party.

“They even played a role in acquiring campaign materials for PF in some cases and shipped them to Zambia…they became de facto fundraisers of the ruling party with other accrued benefits to a party, not the State,” Moyo said. “In some cases, diplomats were able to abandon their posts of duty to come back home and help in trying to resuscitate the dwindling fortunes of the PF. They were wolves in sheep skins, cadres in diplomats’ skins and so they really needed to be recalled.”

He added that back home, permanent secretaries become PF image builders.

“They worked as image builders of Edgar Lungu. They worked as damage controllers of the ruling party, not the State. They worked tirelessly to ensure the ruling party of possible retention of power yet drawing salaries from the state coffers,” Moyo noted.

He added that “they became an extension of the PF secretariat. In fact, when they spoke there was no line of demarcation between the party in power and government. It became the party and its government.”

“We saw law enforcement agencies turning only on those they were tasked to deal with. It was selective law enforcement – the same law enforcement that are trying to be active today,” said Moyo. “They were part of the ruling party not law enforcement. Those that will replace the recalled or retired must never serve UPND and its alliance partners but serve for the benefit of Zambians and Zambia only.”