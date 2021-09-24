PF corruption earned Zambia negative international reputation – Hakoola

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute is sad that the PF regime’s corruption earned Zambia a negative name internationally.

On Tuesday, United States President Joe Biden, in his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, hailed the young people of Zambia.

“The authoritarians of the world may seek to claim the end of the age of democracy, but they’re wrong. The truth is, the democratic world is everywhere…It lives in the young people of Zambia, who harnessed the power of their vote for the first time. Turning out in record numbers to denounce corruption and chart a new path for their country,” said President Biden. “And while no democracy is perfect – including the United States – we’ll continue to struggle to live up to the highest ideals to heal our divisions and face down violence and insurrection. Democracy remains the best tool we have to unleash our full human potential.”

Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) executive director Mundia Paul Hakoola is, however, happy that Zambia now is being recognised on the world map.

‘CLRI is happy that the role that youths played during the August 12, 2021 elections has been widely noticed even by the US President Joe Biden, who recognised the role of Zambian youths in voting in large numbers to remove a corrupt regime,” Hakoola said, in a statement. “CLRI is at pains however that the level of corruption under the PF is actually being recognised internationally, putting our country in bad light.”

He is, however, hopeful and confident that under the UPND new dawn administration the rule of law would be restored.

“The fight against corruption will be enhanced with zero tolerance to corruption. The country can only be put on the world map if principals of good democratic governance are followed and enhanced,” said Hakoola.