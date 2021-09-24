PF still shocked by loss to UPND, says official

KATETE district PF chairperson Moses Phiri says the August 12 th defeat came as a shock to the Patriotic Front.

In an interview, Phiri said the PF did not see the defeat.

He said the former ruling party was still in shock over the loss to UPND.

Phiri, however, said the PF was getting to understand that they lost.

“We are still in that shock for we didn’t expected this defeat! But we are slowly getting into it to understand that we lost,” he said.

Phiri noted that the major reason why the PF lost to UPND was that the PF government ignored and neglected the cry of the youths while UPND was busy giving youths hope of a better tomorrow.

“As everyone says, this change we got is about the youths. I think we neglected the youths, we didn’t pay attention to the youths, we ignored their cry,” he said.

He called on PF members not to disturb the UPND government with their defections but allow it to operate freely.

He said the UPND government had been in opposition for many years, lost elections several times but some members remained loyal to it and this was their time to benefit.

“Resigning from PF is a sign of cowardice as the army states. It’s an active cowardice. If UPND laboured for some years in opposition, let them also benefit if at all there is anything to benefit in government. We shouldn’t disturb them, let them work so that at the end of the term we will be able to say, you guys did you performed? We don’t want someone to give excuses to say no we failed because PF came and destroyed UPND party. We don’t want to be labelled at the end of the day. Let UPND government work according to its promises,” Phiri said.

He added that those trying to defect to UPND would have hard time to explain and defend the UPND manifesto because they were not there when the UPND made those promises to the nation.

He said none of the PF members promised cheap fertiliser at K250 per 50kg bag, free education and other pronouncements.

“As for me as PF, it will be very difficult for me to go and defend what they (UPND) promised the people of zambia because I was not there when they said they will reduce the cost of fertiliser. I was not there when they said they will increase the salaries for civil servants. I wasn’t there when they said they will employ all the youths. So I would remain in PF than joining any party…” Phiri said.

He warned those defecting from PF to UPND that they would soon regret their decisions.

Phiri said the Patriotic Front was still strong and mighty in communities because people still believed it would one day bounce back into power.

“I have been going round the wards and so far I have visited 5 wards and what am seeing on the ground, PF is still the mighty party we know, it’s still very mighty and strong,” he said.

He promised to support the government of UPND to ensure they deliver on their promises.

He explained that PF was not an enemy of the ruling government but was there to provide checks and balances.

“We will support the government of the day in helping them to fullfil their promises. We are not their enemies but we are here to provide checks and balances as a way to make sure they stick to their lane of promise,” he said.

He also said former president Edgar Lungu still trust the Patriotic Front and expects party members to remain united and forge ahead in readiness to bounce back into power in 2026.

He called on Zambians to appreciate the gigantic role Lungu played leading the country.

Phiri said it was very sad that current Head of State Hakainde Hichilema did not recognise the development that Lungu delivered to Zambians.

He warned the UPND government and Zambians at large never to pay a blind eye to Lungu’s efforts but to respect and honour him for his marvelous leadership.

“Edgar Lungu is the only president who delivered according to the expectations of citizens and now that he is no longer a president, we shouldn’t pay him a blind eye as if he did nothing to this nation…” said Phiri.