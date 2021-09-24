Uneducated children cannot have a good future, warns Fr Msipu

CHIPATA Diocese priest Gabriel Msipu Phiri has urged Vubwi residents to invest in the education of their children.

During mass at Zozwe outstation of Vubwi’s Martyrs of Uganda Parish, Fr Msipu said education is the best investment that a parent can ever give to their children.

“We know that God gives differently. Other people are doing well in life while others are suffering. To you parents, my appeal to you is that if it is possible try by all means to educate your children,” he said. “If you are suffering, you should suffer for your children to get educated. If you educate your child, the same child will be your parent tomorrow.”

Fr Msipu said uneducated children cannot have a good future.

“Yes, problems could be there but the bottom line is that we have to do everything possible within our means to take our children to school. Tomorrow, these same children will be somewhere in life once they get educated,” he said.

Fr Msipu also urged the people in the area to discourage early marriages.

“I have seen young girls having children. You can see that some girls as young as 18 years, 15 years having children. Yes, they can give birth quite alright but the problem that is there is care. Early marriages don’t help in any way,” he said.

Fr Msipu said with education, areas like Zozwe can produce a member of parliament for the constituency.

“I am saying this because I know that with education you can be anything in life. You can be a priest, an MP or anything. If we need teachers, sisters, nurses, the answer is education. Where we are going, people are saying that with technological advancement those that have never stepped foot in a classroom will be like a moving dead body and people will be surprised to see you,” he said.

Fr Msipu urged the parents to educate their children so that they could become priests like him who hails from the same area.

“Why can’t you take one of your children to the Catholic Seminary? It’s not bad luck or a loss. I am a good example. I am a happy person with the life that I chose for myself. Let’s guide our children so that they do what they want to be in the future,” he said.

Fr Msipu, who is one of the senior clergy in Chipata Diocese, was in his home area to celebrate his 30th priestly anniversary.