Govt to host IMF technical team

THE Ministry of Finance has disclosed that Zambia will be hosting a visiting technical IMF staff from September 27 to October 1 this year.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of the budget policy concept paper on the 2022-2024 medium term expenditure framework and the 2022 national budget framework on Friday, September 17.

According to a statement, the IMF would work with the ministry to understand the key policies and specific reform measures prioritised by the New Dawn administration.

It said further that during the staff visit, the IMF team would also receive an update on the most economic developments and the prospects for the remainder of the year.

“The ministry will further share key principles and priorities that will inform 2022 budget preparations,” read the statement.