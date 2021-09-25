It’s a painful loss, says Arrows coach

NKANA coach Beston Chambeshi believes that the team’s 1-0 win over Red Arrows on Thursday is a stepping stone in the new season.

Nkana earned a very hard-fought victory against a resolute Arrows that wasted numerous scoring opportunities, especially when they dominated the first half.

However, over-reliance on aging James Chamanga, coupled with splendid goal keeping by Kelvin Malunga in the Nkana goal, cost the visitors who have now failed to win at Nkana for a sixth time since 2016.

Zimbabwean Gilroy Chimwemwe scored a thunderbolt from a free kick in the 60th minute to give the home side much relief after they opened the league with a loss to Nkwazi.

“It’s a good win, at least we have a stepping stone where to start from now going into the next games. It was tough, we played a good game especially in the first half they put pressure on us but the boys stood the pressure,’’ said Chambeshi whose side face Kabwe Warriors tomorrow. ‘’You know, we have quite a number of new players who are still trying to understand each other but we are getting stronger.”

Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe whose side played a solid game described the loss as painful.

“It’s a painful loss, the boys played well but we missed chances to score. We wanted to start with a win especially coming from

continental but we will amend in the next game,” said Mbewe.

Mbewe allayed fears of over-dependency on Chamanga, saying the reason he signed three young strikers was to compliment the veteran.

Chamanga had a tough time overcoming the Nkana centre half marshalled by Stephen Chulu who was outstanding in duels.