Mutti urges MPs to get fully vaccinated

SPAEKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has announced that Ministry of Health will be re-launching the COVID-19 vaccination programme next Friday, October 1.

She urged all members of parliament who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

“Honourable members I wish to inform the House that Ministry of Health will be re-launching the COVID-19 vaccination programme on Friday, 1st October, 2021.The event will take place at Ministry of Health headquarter grounds starting from 14:30 hours,” Mutti said. “In this regard, all honourable members who have not yet been vaccinated are invited to the event and get vaccinated.”

Mutti said the National Assembly in collaboration with the Ministry of Health would conduct a

five-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

She said the campaign would start on Monday September 27 to Friday October 1 from 09:00 hours to 16:00 hours on each day at Parliament building.

Mutti said the campaign is aimed at scaling up the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to ensure the all MPs and staff are fully vaccinated.

“I therefore wish to encourage honourable members and staff to get vaccinated during the vaccination campaign period in order to reduce the overall risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19,” said Mutti.