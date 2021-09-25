POWER SEEK FIRST WIN

WINLESS Power Dynamos will be looking to simmer early storms when they host wounded Forest Rangers in a week four encounter of the MTN/FAZ Super League.

The eight-time Zambian champions have found the tough going at the start of the 2021-22 season, losing all three games on the trot with many already predicting that it is just a matter of time before coach Masautso Tembo is shown an exit door from Arthur Davies stadium.

However, the Kitwe side must be prepared to labour against a Forest side that was left bruised by their first loss in midweek by early

table toppers Buildcon in a week two derby played on Wednesday played at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

A loss for Power will be worst start to the season in the last 10 years by the Ndeke side.

Celebrating their Golden Jubilee since the team was born, Power have lost to newly promoted Konkola Blades away, Green Eagles at home and Prison Leopards away.

And they cannot afford another loss, otherwise they would incur the wrath of their impatient fans.

But Power will go into this fixture consoled by the record they hold over their opponents, having met 32 times since 2002.

Power has since beaten Forest 17 times with 11 draws and only four wins for the latter.

At Sunset stadium, Zanaco return to the local league from CAF continental duties when they feature live on Supersport, with Nkwazi hosting Eagles in the early kick-off at the same venue.

Leaders Buildcon have an easy game on paper and could increase their points tally at the top to 12 with a win over Celtics who are also

looking for their first win of the season.

Still in Lusaka, a fierce derby awaits Nkoloma stadium as the military men clash when Red Arrows host Green Buffaloes, with the airmen looking to recover from their 1-0 loss to Nkana in midweek.

Elsewhere, Lusaka Dynamos host Leopards, Indeni host Zesco while the battle of new entrants ensues in Chambishi town as Chambishi FC host Kansanshi Dynamos.