PF SHOULD SELF-CLEANSE…because we might not be clean politically – Miti

PATRIOTIC Front member Alexander Miti says the former ruling party should do a self-cleansing exercise before rebranding.

In an interview, Miti who acted as Eastern Province PF chairman ahead of the August 12 elections, said the self-cleansing exercise should be done for various reasons.

“After the loss to UPND, hearts were broken and many people are still wondering about what transpired. An election produces a winner and a loser. For the losers in this case the PF must accept what has happened and find ways of moving forward,” he said. “What PF requires now and I am saying this very strongly, is to do a self-cleansing exercise. You know that a lot of allegations were labelled against the PF while it was in government.”

Miti said some of the allegations against the former ruling party should not be brushed aside.

“We need to find out what led to such allegations. My view is that, we should be frank with each other in the PF. We should be open with each other. If we have got to instill confidence in our members, we should be in a position to accommodate criticism among ourselves,” he said. “Once we accept criticism among ourselves, then the PF will be starting a journey of rebranding. You cannot start rebranding before you start finding ways on how you can put together all the lost pieces of love, unity and party discipline.”

Miti said one of the issues that the PF should admit was that there was a lot of hero-worshiping in the party.

“There are certain individuals and even back home in the province here there are some individuals who always thought that it is only them who can run the party. Thinking that without them the party cannot run, without them the party cannot survive and without them the party cannot advance to achieve greater goals. This type of attitude will kill us, will kill the party,” he said.

Miti said non-performing leaders should accept that they were not performers.

“Let non-performing leaders step down and let other people continue with the journey. For me that is very critical and its very important. Other people would want to cling on to positions for example, for personal gains and benefit,” he said. “If this is allowed to continue, we are not going anywhere at all as Patriotic Front. We should do a proper self-cleansing and forget about ‘I know it all, we know it all’. That kind of attitude will not help us.”

Miti said PF structures were still intact in the province.

“I am in touch with the districts leadership for example and what comes out is very encouraging. There are leaders within the party structures who are eager to find out about the way forward. This self-cleansing exercise is not a playing matter. I know others might be asking some questions about this. We know that we were in the ruling but now we are in the opposition,” he noted. “We must ask ourselves questions about what went wrong instead of finger pointing. We must find a way to cleanse ourselves because we might not be clean politically.”

Miti noted that there was one issue that did not auger well in the PF where some people who came from MMD were being accused of having destroyed the party.

“There is one serious problem that I have seen. Those who came from MMD for example, have been victims. Where they say ‘this one came from MMD and is are destroying the party’. I don’t think that anybody can come from MMD and join the PF to destroy the party,” he argued. “People join the party because of the love for the party and this type of language of saying this one came to destroy the party must stop. This language will not help us. After all who did not come from another party? Maybe young boys and girls who are growing now.”

Miti said for rebranding to succeed, the party should involve the lower organs.

“Decisions must not be imposed. Get the opinions of the lower organs of the party then we can see ourselves moving forward. Otherwise, the PF is a very strong party. We have 59 MPs and at local government level, we did well in Eastern Province,” said Miti.