ZAMBIA SEEKS REMOVAL FROM RED COVID ZONE

SPORTS minister Elvis NKandu says the ministry is now engaging the Ministry of Health and other line ministries to have fans back at the stadium.

NKandu said in an interview that with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing in the country, there was need to have Zambia removed from the red-zone list.

Zambia did not only miss fans at the stadium but also missed out on having England-based duo of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu join the national football team during the two-nil loss to Tunisia in Ndola because Zambia has been placed on the red-zone COVID-19 list.

“I know this has been a thorny issue. I have been receiving messages about fans getting back to stadium. We are now engaging the Ministry of Health on how we can get out of that red list zone,” he said. “The pandemic has gone down, so we need to be removed from that red zone and the fans will be back at the stadium. So, it’s incumbent upon us as a ministry to engage the Ministry of Health on how this can be done. But very soon we will have fans back in the stadium.”

NKandu added that it was the past government’s fault that Zambia was placed on the red zone list because they were inflating positive Covid figures to get more donor funding.

“One thing that we need to know is that the PF are the ones who put us in this mess because of their selfishness. And they wanted money like there was no negative impact on other sporting disciplines for money. Telling us that we have recorded such positive cases, and now we are on the red line and we can’t have fans,” Nkandu said.

He has since implored all teams playing continental football and FAZ to engage the Ministry of Sport whenever they were having international games.

“So, I want to implore FAZ and continental teams to write to the Ministry of Health and us so that we can liaise and see how fans can be allowed in the stadium.”