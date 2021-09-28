Creation of green economy ministry a progressive step – Woolley

BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says last month’s election in Zambia have shown the way in upholding democratic integrity and the bastion of democracy.

Meanwhile, green economy and environment minister Collins Nzovu says his ministry is committed to addressing multiple challenges of climate change, environmental degradation and deforestation, while pursuing green growth and creating jobs for Zambians.

The High Commissioner was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Nzovu at his ministerial office in Lusaka yesterday.

He started by congratulating Nzovu and the UPND on their election victory in last month’s elections.

High Commissioner Woolley said all Zambians who turned out in large numbers to vote, regardless of which political party, should be proud.

“All should be proud that, once again, Zambia has shown the way in upholding democratic integrity and the bastion of democracy,” High Commissioner Woolley said.

He further congratulated Nzovu on the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

“It speaks very much to the importance with which both our governments see the importance of addressing not just effects of climate change on the environment, but also economic growth that is sustainable and mitigates the impact on its environment…” High Commissioner Woolley noted. “So, we very much welcome, as a progressive step, the creation of the new ministry. We look very much forward to continuing to engage in weeks, months and years ahead.”

He also told journalists that he, privately, briefed the minister about the letters that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sent to President Hichilema following his August 12 electoral victory.

“That included the letter of congratulations outlining the various areas where we would look to work and partner with the new Zambian administration, in areas of joint priorities – that includes sustainable economic development, green growth and addressing the effects and mitigating the impact of climate change,” said High Commissioner Woolley. “The second letter from my Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was to invite President Hichilema to Glasgow for the world leaders’ summit at the beginning of November [this year]. This will precede will the COP26 UN climate summit, which is bringing together not just governments, but civil society activists, businesses from across the world.”

On his part, Nzovu said creation of the ministry by President Hichilema is a clear demonstration of the President’s resolve to ensure Zambia pursues green growth, “while at the same time meet our social economic aspirations.”

“With this ministry and with a strong partnership with friends like the UK, we are confident that we are going to address multiple challenges of climate change, environmental degradation and deforestation, while pursuing green growth and creating jobs for our people,” Nzovu explained.

“I’m aware, Your Excellency, of the common interest that we share both at bilateral and multilateral levels with your government, and we intend to strengthen and consolidate them.”

He underscored that his ministry is critical in Zambia’s economic mix.