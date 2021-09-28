I refused to be appointed minister, says Andeleki

I REFUSED to be appointed minister by President Hakainde Hichilema, says Katombora UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki.

He says he told President Hichilema to first consider those from other provinces to show that the UPND means well.

“I know what poverty is, it can reduce humanity. It can make you think you are not a human being,” Andeleki said.

Addressing civil servants at Nyawa Primary School on Sunday, Andeleki said the UPND government won’t backtrack on its campaign promises especially on free education.

“I am one of the MPs who said I shouldn’t be made minister first until everyone else from other provinces have gotten a share of the father’s cake. I am one of the members of parliament who said ‘Your Excellency don’t make me minister, start with Eastern and Northern. Let them get their share. If it means having nothing it is better so that we can show and demonstrate that we mean well for this country and I want us to work together’,” he disclosed.

Andeleki informed the civil servants that he was born in Nyawa village and attended school at Nyawa Primary.

Andeleki, a lawyer and former chief registrar of societies, said he knows what civil servants are going through.

He said it is hard to comprehend their hardships which worsened under the PF government.

“It is a shame that we can’t even manufacture toothpicks, chitenje materials or even batteries,” Andeleki said.

He urged the civil servants to always count on him.

“We (UPND) we are not here to intimidate civil servants because we can’t deliver development without your support. You are the engine of development,” Andeleki said. “I am a representative of the poor among the rich, the poor have sent me to represent them among the rich. I am an ambassador for the poor. You did not send me to Parliament to enrich myself. I know what poverty is. It can reduce humanity. It can make you think you are not a human being. It is costly to be illiterate. Prato, a philosopher, once said ‘The distance between the illiterate and the literate is as long as the distance between the living and the dead’. What he was saying is that it is very hard to be a person who is illiterate. It is very costly…I want to assure you that we won’t backtrack on our promises for free education. We will ensure it is actualised because we believe that education is the best equalizer.” Andeleki said he wants poor rural children to get educated but he called for hard work among teachers so that they attain good results during examinations.

Meanwhile, Andeleki said the PF attempted to rig the August 12 elections but that the Will of God ensured the pre-marked ballot papers never got into the polling stations.

On health, he said it was saddening that there is no mortuary in Nyawa forcing relatives to bury their loved one the same day one dies.

Andeleki also promised to lobby for the construction of a police station in Nyawa to curb crime.

“You are entitled to what people in urban areas are getting. You are not wild animals. You need electricity and good mobile phone network. We need to work together because HH can’t deliver development alone,” he said.

Andeleki warned civil servants not to interfere in UPND developmental programmes adding that civil servants working in rural areas should have more incentives.

And addressing hundreds of Nyawa villagers after he slaughtered two cows for a thanksgiving festivity, Andeleki warned all PF members and ex-ministers to return what they stole before he goes for them and specifically mentioned the misuses of US $17 million by the Ministry of Health.

Sianyongo Primary School head teacher Litebele Mabengani informed Andeleki that a 1×4 classroom block had its roof blown off by strong winds on Saturday but that being a weekend this averted casualties.

Nyawa Primary School head Joshua Sitempa said the school only has about 100 school desks for an enrolment of 620 school children.

Julius Liambai, who is the head of department for natural sciences at Nyawa Secondary school, said girls who are attending classes at the school from far-flung areas such as Boombwe are vulnerable to sexual abuse as many are being forced to rent houses in Nyawa.

He said the school has no teacher’s houses which frustrate teachers adding that “it is only because we are very strong, but many are frustrated because they are forced to rent houses”.

And chief Nyawa said the PF treated the people of Southern Province as if they were not humans.

He said the PF did not want the province to have a lot of members of parliament.

Nyawa said it was the first time that a member of parliament for Katombora who hails from Nyawa village has been elected since 1964.