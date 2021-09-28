IT WASN’T EASY, SAYS BESTON

A WIDER section of football fans have loudly condemned Kabwe Warriors FC over a video in which players were forced to apologise to fans after losing to Nkana on Sunday.

10-man Nkana inflicted a third straight loss on Warriors at the Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu stadium ehere striker Alex Ng’onga with an exquisite control-turn shot on an acute angle, leaving both defender Marcel Kalonda who was tightly marking him and goalie Scot Ngokene looking amateurish.

But the loss did not sit well with the home supporters who waylaid players in the dressing rooms and demanded an explanation on the team’s poor run.

Captain Ali Sidiki is seen clearly struggling to express himself amid interruptions from the fans, promising them that things would be better.

But the most humiliating act is when vice-captain Prince Mumba kneels down to beg supporters like a typical Zambian politician begging for votes from the electorate in a video that has gone viral.

Several soccer fans are poking fun at the incident while many have out-rightly labelled it unprofessional and a danger to the lives of players as there were no security personnel in sight.

“You cannot subject players to such treatment in modern football. The timing is definitely wrong. Emotions run high in moments of such a poor run and you can’t allow angry supporters to surround players immediately after a loss,” one sympathiser commented. “These fans express emotions in a different way; they cause harm to a player. You can call the supporters, executive and address them on a different day when tempers are calm.”

But Warriors chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya said in an interview that management was not aware of the happenings, adding that “the police did not do their job’’.

Meanwhile, it was sweet victory for Beston Chambeshi’s Nkana just three days after managing the same result over Red Arrows.

“At least we have to thank the boys for the tactical play, the discipline. You know, playing away from home to come out victors it’s not easy. It’s a good win and we are looking forward to the next game because we have got a game on Wednesday,” said Chambeshi who also weighed in on the red card shown to his player in the first half.

Referee Jani Sikazwe sent off winger Obed Masumbuko in the 36th minute for a second bookable offence that arose from a duel with a Warriors player in what replays showed to be a soft booking and a harsh decision.

There was no immediate comment from losing coach Manfred Chabinga.

In Ndola, newly promoted Kafue Celtic pulled off a surprise first win, beating Buildcon 1-0 courtesy of an Albert Kangwanda sensational striker which relegated the Ndola side into second position.

And Green Buffaloes took over leadership of the MTN/FAZ Super League standings after beating Arrows 2-1 at Nkoloma stadium.