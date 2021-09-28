Sean Tembo goes to Concourt over HH’s declared assets

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo has petitioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the State over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s failure to publish assets declared by President Hakainde Hichilema when he filed in his nomination papers prior to the August 12 general elections.

Tembo cited the Attorney General as the second respondent in the matter.

The PeP president wants the Constitutional Court to declare that the failure by ECZ to publish the statutory declaration of assets and liabilities for the Head of State in last month’s elections contravenes the constitution and is illegal.

Tembo also wants the court to declare that ECZ discloses the assets declared by President Hichilema when filing in his nomination papers.

In his petition, Tembo said on August 9, 2016, the Attorney General issued a statutory instrument number 063 of 2016 compelling candidates vying for the office of president to declare assets and liabilities.

“The omission by ECZ to publish the statutory declaration of the candidate’s assets and liabilities contravenes the constitution and is illegal,” Tembo said.

He said on August 12, 2021, general elections were held without ECZ publishing assets and liabilities which were declared by presidential candidates who participated in the elections, including himself.

Tembo stated that on September 20, 2021, he wrote to ECZ and requested it to releases the statutory declared assets and liabilities for President Hichilema who was elected into office in last month’s elections.

“It is mandatory for ECZ to publish a presidential candidate’s statutory declaration of assets and liabilities and failure to do so is a breach of the constitution,” said Tembo.