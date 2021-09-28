We’ve generated electricity, goodwill – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his trip to the United States has generated goodwill for his administration.

President Hichilema was responding to questions from ZNBC’s Brian Mulamba upon arrival from Washington DC, at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka yesterday.

Mulamba asked President Hichilema if his outing to the USA would see an International Monetary Fund package coming on board.

Currently, Zambia has a wobbly financial status.

“We went out to the United Nations General Assembly to represent the people of Zambia, to advance their interests. It is more than the IMF – we should reduce it (his US visit) to the IMF!” President Hichilema answered. “It is representing the broader interest of the people of Zambia and I believe we did that effectively. Zambians are yet to see the benefits, and they will see those benefits very soon.”

He said reconstructing Zambia’s economy remains the key.

“Unless we reconstruct the economy, we cannot create jobs, we cannot support health, education. So, economic reconstruction is number one. We have set this agenda [and] we’ll waver around it. We’ll stay focused! We know that’s where the benefits are.”

On how the world is looking at Zambia following his electoral victory in the August 12 polls, President Hichilema said: “very, very good!”

“We have generated ‘electricity’; we have generated goodwill and we want to exploit this goodwill to the best of our abilities, to benefit the people of Zambia. I emphasise [that] whatever we do is for the people of Zambia,” he said. “You’ll see credibility returning to Zambia once again. And we said so before we took office that we’ll raise the bar. We are just beginning! You’ll see how it will go.”

He was also asked about some public complaints that law enforcement agencies were somewhat bungling corruption investigations by prematurely taking such issues to the media.

In response, President Hichilema understood the anxiety Zambians have because: “a lot of their resources were taken away from them.”

“Our intent is very clear that we’ll be civil, legal about it. We’ll not use the political hammer – we’ll allow oversight institutions who are mandated legally to deal with corruption. We expect them to do it professionally,” said President Hichilema. “The Zambians want them to do what they are paid for to do. We’ll give them the political will – make no mistake about it.”