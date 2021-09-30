DEC arrests KCM liquidator, Milingo

THE Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested and charged KCM provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu for obtaining money by false pretences.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said Milingo was arrested for obtaining money by false pretences contrary to section 308 as read with section 309 of the penal code Act, chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and theft contrary to section 280.

Kamanga said on dates unknown but between May 22, 2019 and August 15, 2021, Lungu and others did engage in theft involving K110.4 million and US $250,000.

He said the other charge slapped on Lungu is that of money laundering contrary to section 7 of the prohibition and prevention of money laundering Act number 14 of 2001 as read with the amendment Act number 44 of 2014.

“The Commission has concluded investigations in some of the matters pertaining to the case at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc and has charged and arrested Mr Milingo Lungu, a male aged 43 of Plot 22763, Mulungushi Road in Roma, Lusaka for obtaining money by false pretences

contrary to section 308 as read with section 309 of the penal code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, theft contrary to section 280 of the penal code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and money laundering contrary to section 7 of the prohibition and prevention of money laundering Act No 14 of 2001 as read with the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010,” Kamanga said. “Allegations are that Lungu, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 22nd May 2019 and 15th August 2021 did engage in theft involving K110.4 million and US $250,000.00.”

Kamanga said it is further alleged that Lungu obtained money by false pretences amounting to $2,200,000.00.

He said the money is said to have come into his possession by virtue of being the provisional liquidator for KCM.

“He has also been charged for money laundering for the said amounts. The suspect has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon,” Kamanga said.

DEC also announced the conclusion of investigations in a case that was reported prior to the elections which involved six suspects from a named mobile network operator who have since been arrested for theft and money laundering.

Kamanga named the suspects as Kaseele Hamanyanga, 37, Bright Kakana, 46, Jethro Mukatasha, 40, George Kambole, 42, Clarence Kauseni, 40 and George Tapula aged 40.

“The allegation is that Kaseele Hamanyanga, jointly and whilst working together with Bright Kakana, Jethro Mukatasha, George Kambole, Clarence Kauseni, George Tapula and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2018 and 31st December 2019, did steal

a total of K624,700.00 property of the said MNO without lawful authority. The suspects were released on police bond and will appear in court soon,” he said.

Kamanga said investigations of other matters of interest have reached an advanced stage.