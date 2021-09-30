Govt streaming running of mine dump sites – Kabuswe

MINES minister Paul Kabuswe says the government is streamlining the running of mine dump sites across the country.

Meanwhile, Kabuswe says the future of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is bright.

Kabuswe said youths must form cooperatives for them to be issued with artisanal mining licences by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.

On June 20, 2018, Kitwe’s Nkana copper slag dump, commonly known as Black Mountain, caved-in on small-scale miners, killing 10 of them instantly.

Seemingly, Kabuswe is aware about all that and to avert it, his ministry is emphasising engagement of trained mine safety officers.

“I called this specifically to address the issue of the dump sites which are actually sending some wrong signals and people are making wrong statements, and they are sending misunderstandings to members of the public,” Kabuswe told journalists at his office in Lusaka yesterday. “We want to make it clear where we stand, in terms of the dumps sites. The new dawn government wants the Zambia’s youth to benefit and raise capital and begin to start running small-scale mines.”

He said the government had decided to re-organise the dump sites, “especially the troublesome Black Mountain [in Kitwe].”

“We told our youths to sort of lay back because we wanted to re-organise it. So, what we are saying is that we are encouraging all those who are in small-scale mining, including the Small-Scale Miners Association, to form cooperatives,” he said. “The youths must form cooperatives and when they form those cooperatives, they will have to come to the Ministry of Mines and then we’ll be able to offer them with what we call artisanal mining licences, which are basically small licences for small-scale miners.”

Kabuswe underscored that he has already engaged officers under his ministry to make it easy for small-scale miners to get artisanal mining licences.

“We have also spoken to the Mining Safety Department and, through the Mining Safety Department, to some mining companies like Mopani who are going to provide safety officers. They (safety officers) will run our youths (small-scale miners) through the safety requirements so that when they eventually get into mining activities, then they are going to do it in a safe environment,” he noted. “We don’t want what has happened in the past where our youths are just mining in confusion! We want to avoid disasters. After the youths get the licences, they are going to go through some comprehensive mining training.”

Kabuswe said the ministry was re-organising the dump sites, including the Black mountain, so that youths could benefit.

“The key is that small-scale miners must have a fair shot at mining from the various dump sites that are dotted across the country. What we want to avoid is the same people or families benefitting,” Kabuswe said. “[But] what we want is a cross-section of our youths to be able to benefit from the dump sites that are dotted across the country.”

He added that mining is a wasting resource, therefore dump sites would, at some point, be depleted.

“So, when you raise the money as small-scale miners, make sure that you put those monies together…The new dawn administration is bringing sanity to the way that we do small-scale mining. In the previous regime, only a clique was benefiting from mine dump sites,” he said. “But for us as the new dawn government, we want all the small-scale miners to be able to benefit and we have to do it orderly. That’s why we are saying they should form cooperatives.”

For those who have already formed cooperatives, the ministry is ready to receive them so that: “those licences can be given to them.”

Asked about the government’s position on the state of KCM, Kabuswe said the general statement I can give you is that Zambia’s future, in terms of mining, is very bright.”

“The future of KCM is bright, the future of Mopani is bright. That can I assure you! But in terms of the intricacies of what we are doing, we’ll be to make a statement at an appropriate,” responded Kabuswe.