Let’s feel for marketeers, pirate taxis – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says his party sympathisers with struggling marketeers around the country.

Over the past few days, there have been conflicting statements on whether or not political cadres would completely be removed from markets.

Kalaba said he has noticed that despite President Hakainde Hichilema’s directives to keep the cadres away from the market, “the minister in charge has done very little apart from rhetoric brouhaha to remove all cadres from harassing the marketeers.”

“We are saddened as DP and we stand with the marketeers who are already struggling to be subjected to inhuman treatment. We urge the Minister of Local Government (Gary Nkombo) to immediately put an end to this,” Kalaba told The Mast. “The ultimatum also given to pirate taxis to upgrade their licences and [to] paint their vehicles in a period of one month needs to be reviewed. Where will these people get money from in such a period? Please, let’s feel for these people.”