Lusaka woman sues Lilian Mutambo for alleging that she is one of Lusambo’s girlfriends

LOSING independent candidate for Munali Constituency Lillian Mutambo has been dragged to court by Lusaka resident Nambela Namwayi for defamation for alleging that she is the girlfriend of Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo.

Mutambo on her Facebook page alleged that Namwayi stashed Lusambo’s obscene amounts of money whose source is questionable in Dubai.

In an affidavit for leave to issue writ and serve out of jurisdiction, Namwayi said Mutambo on September 19, 2021 violated her right to privacy and got photos from her Instagram page without consent and published them on her Facebook page known as ‘hon Lillian Mutambo Munalula constituency’ and “Lilly Mutambo” whose audience is worldwide, most of whom are Zambian citizens.

She said Mutambo published defamatory material on the said pages alleging that she (Namwayi) was one of Lusambo’s girlfriends and was hiding his money in Dubai.

“I have a good cause of action against the intended defendant in respect of the matters aforesaid and the High Court of Zambia has jurisdiction as Facebook has wide circulation in Zambia too and the torts complained of have been coming in Zambia,” said Namwayi.

“I crave for an order to issue and serve writ of summons out of jurisdiction.”