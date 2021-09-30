PF bubbles with confidence ahead of Kaumbwe, Lusangazi elections

EASTERN Province PF information and publicity secretary William Phiri says the political ground is favourable for the former ruling party in both Kaumbwe parliamentary and Lusangazi council chairperson elections.

But Eastern Province UPND information and publicity secretary Godfrey Mapili says the people of Kaumbwe and Lusangazi should change and vote for the ruling party.

In an interview ahead of the nominations slated for today, Phiri said the PF had done its ground work in both Lusangazi and Kaumbwe.

“The PF has done so much in Kaumbwe and Lusangazi and we are very sure that victory is certain. The candidate that we have fielded in Kaumbwe Constituency, Dr Aaron Mwanza, is a well-known man and is loved by the people,” he said. “We won all the wards in Kaumbwe and we are very sure that we are going to carry the day. What is making us strong are our structures which are very intact on the ground.”

Phiri said the PF would not be intimidated by the UPND but that it would conduct its campaigns peacefully.

“When we were in Kaumbwe recently when our vice-president honourable Given Lubinda and our chairman of information honourable Raphael Nakacinda came just to check and greet the people, we only saw the police who started intimidating us and trying to disperse the people. We are not going to allow the police to intimidate us,” he said. “We will make sure that we follow

the law. We are not lawbreakers. So we want a free and fair election in both places because we are very confident that victory is inevitably on our side.”

Phiri noted that the PF government built the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Technical School and the Kalindawalo hospital, among others, in Petauke.

“The people in the two places have got something that the PF has done even now. The PF worked on feeder roads and many other projects. So we are going there with something to point at and this is what we will give the people of Kaumbwe and Lusangazi confidence to vote for PF,” he said.

Phiri said the province remains a stronghold of the PF.

“A lot of people may say PF has lost ground because they saw the mushrooming of independent candidates. I think we must make mention that even us as PF we made a lot of mistakes when it came to adoption of candidates. But now that we are rebranding, people are going to see a new strategy that the PF is going to use,” said Phiri. “PF will remain a strong party and you will see in the few months, people coming back to PF because they realised that they made a big mistake. We don’t expect our support in the province to slip away because we still have the numbers.”

But Mapili said the UPND stands a better chance to win both in Kaumbwe and Lusangazi.

He said the party’s national management committee was expected to announce candidates in readiness for filing of nominations today.

Mapili said going by the August 12 general election, the UPND had gained ground in the province.

“Yes, the PF can claim that this is their bedroom but they should also see the difference which was there in the just ended election in the province. The PF got 50.7 per cent and we got 49.2 per cent in the province. The difference was one per cent,” he said. “So it doesn’t mean that Eastern Province is a bedroom for PF, no. You cannot claim that the province is a bedroom for PF with a difference of one per cent. This province is a bedroom for Zambians and any political party can penetrate the province.”

Mapili said the ruling party was a well organised party and had the zeal to continue working hard.

“We are going to work extra hard for UPND to penetrate Petauke. Remember Petauke Central was won by an Independent MP, Emmanuel Jay Banda. We stand a better chance as a ruling party to win both seats because we now have a platform,” said Mapili. “My message to the people of Kaumbwe and Lusangazi is that the entire country has changed and they should also move with change.”

The elections did not take place in Lusangazi and Kaumbwe due to the death of PF candidate for Lusangazi council chairperson William Banda and the death of UPND Kaumbwe parliamentary candidate Boniface Khondowe prior to the August 12 polls.

The elections will now take place on October 21, 2021.