Sweden prioritises climate action in its cooperation with Zambia

THE Swedish Embassy says young people have a huge responsibility to come up with strategies that will help reduce climate change effects.

In an interview after meeting climate justice champions at Kanyanja Agriculture Camp in Luangeni Constituency under the auspices of Action-Aid and Chipata Farmers Association on Tuesday, Embassy climate and renewable, development cooperation programme manager Magdalena Svensson said it was encouraging to meet young people who take the fight against climate change seriously.

“The changing climate did affect all of us quite dramatically – droughts, more floods and unpredictable rainfall and how to adapt to these situations. But also, the young people have a responsibility to act or minimise the effects of climate change and I found these youths

doing exactly by cooking responsibly,” Svensson said.

She said she was happy to see the massive interactions between Action-Aid and other stakeholders in the fight against climate change.

“From the Swedish Embassy, we have prioritised in our cooperation with Zambia climate action together with other important projects like democracy and good governance. And I think this project is in a combination of those areas,” said Svensson.

And Eastern Province Action-Aid coordinator Evans Mupila said the organisation would continue to help create climate justice to the youths.

He said Action-Aid under resilient livelihood aspect looks at climate change and smart agriculture among others.

“We are here in Kanyanja to train climate justice champions because we have realised that climate change has come to stay. We want a situation where the youths are able to understand the effects of climate change and also how they can mitigate climate change,” he said.

Mupila said one of the critical issues that they have been teaching the climate justice champions was climate adaptations and how they can demand the government to actualise some of the protocols which it has signed with other countries.

Chipata District Farmers Association coordinator Virgil Malambo highlighted a number of activities that the organisation was doing with Action-Aid.