Technical Working Group sets in motion statutory media self-regulation

THE Technical Working Group on Statutory Media Self-Regulation has agreed that the process of stakeholder engagement commences immediately with the presentation of the revised draft ZAMEC Bill, the ZAMEC constitution and the Code of Ethics to the Minister of Information and Media for the process to be expedited.

The Group met in Kafue from September 27 to 29 and reviewed the proposed ZAMEC draft bill, the constitution, and the code of ethics.

According to a statement by TWG on Statutory Media Self-Regulation chair Ernest Chanda and Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma, the group designed a road map for stakeholder engagement and sensitisation.

The meeting noted that the media fraternity in Zambia had during various symposia and conferences endorsed the process and more specifically the change in approach from the voluntary media regulation to statutory self-regulation, culminating in the development of the proposed ZAMEC bill.

The duo stated that the meeting reaffirmed the resolution of the 2019 Insaka to establish a statutory self-regulatory process.

It stated that the meeting resolved that there was need for a broader stakeholder engagement, among the government, media institutions, academia, governance institutions, corporate institutions, local and international NGOs, parliamentarians and the general public.

“In this regard, it was agreed that the process of stakeholder engagement commences immediately with the presentation of the revised Draft ZAMEC Bill, the ZAMEC constitution and the Code of Ethics to the Minister of Information and Media for the process to be expedited. Further, the meeting resolved to call for a national media Insaka to be held in October 2021 to broaden the engagement process,” the duo stated.

The Group also acknowledged and welcomed the positive pronouncements made by President Hakainde Hichilema on media freedom and reforms.

Other TWG members include

Media Institute of Southern Africa, Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance, Free Press Initiative, BBC Media Action, Zambia Media Women Association, Ministry of Information and Media, International Training Programme, Press Association of Zambia, Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information disseminators, Zambia Bloggers Network, and Bloggers of Zambia.